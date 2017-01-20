Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jason McCartney has travelled to Washington DC ahead of the inauguration of incoming US President Donald Trump.

But the Colne Valley MP revealed the timing was a coincidence as he was in the US capital for a NATO assembly meeting, revealing he was not a fan of the Republican.

Jason, a Conservative, is a member of the NATO Assembly and will meet with other officials over the weekend to discuss international security.

And despite saying he was not in favour of the billionaire tycoon taking office, Jason added that he planned to pop by to the inauguration to observe the crowds.

He said: “I’m in DC with, amongst others, a Labour MP and a Lib Dem peer for our annual NATO defence and security committee over the weekend. I’m at the Canadian Embassy today (Friday).”

Jason added: “As a dad to two daughters I’m not happy Trump is going to be President, and as a member of NATO Assembly I’m deeply worried about his attitude towards NATO, which is crucial to face up to Putin’s aggression.”

Trump came under fire after criticising NATO as “obsolete”, as well as provoking controversy about his plans for strong ties with Russia.

Jason added he planned to visit the Capitol for the inauguration crowds, but would not see the ceremony.