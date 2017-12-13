Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town supporters campaigning for “safe standing” areas at the all-seater John Smith’s Stadium have won backing from a local MP.

Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker has joined the debate with a message which has been posted on Facebook by the Stand Up For Town group.

It says: “As a child, I used to stand with my dad at matches, and I’ll never forget that sense of excitement and the atmosphere it generated.

“So, if the technology for safe standing exists, the authorities should seriously consider permitting its introduction in English stadia.

“After all, whether they prefer to sit or stand, everybody deserves to enjoy a day at the football.”

Actor Reece Dinsdale, a big Town fan, has also pledged his support on Facebook, saying: “I’m a firm advocate of the Stand Up For Town initiative.

“Fans stand at the games anyway. Surely it would be better to allow this but with apparatus that makes it a safer environment and which enables them to enjoy their matchday experience even more.”

Two Kirklees councillors – Lindley ward councillor Cahal Burke and Almondbury ward councillor Bernard McGuin – also support the initiative.

The campaign is being led by Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) and Cowshed Loyal, formerly the North Stand Loyal, who campaign to improve the atmosphere at the stadium on matchdays.

In September, Huddersfield Town became the first Premier League club to canvass the opinion of supporters on the issue of safe standing – although the club has made clear that, at present, safe standing would not be possible without government legislation.

HTSA’s own survey in April showed 96% support for an area of rail-seating – which provides safe standing – at the John Smith’s Stadium.