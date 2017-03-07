Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Women have been made to wear high heels by their employers.

MPs heard how some women were told to dye their hair blonde or wear make-up by some employers.

A House of Commons debate took place after a petition was signed by more than 152,000 people when Nicola Thorp, from London, was sent home from her job when she refused to wear shoes with a 2in to 4in heel.

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff fears the introduction of employment tribunal fees up to £1,200 may prevent women seeking justice.

Ms Sherriff said: “As reported by many of the respondents to the inquiry, women often find such dress codes humiliating, degrading and demeaning, designed not to guarantee a professional image of the employer but to sexualise women employees.

“Gender-based dress codes create working environments where ​women are vulnerable to sexual harassment, not only from their employer, but from customers and clients. Gender-based dress codes are a cause and a consequence of a nasty and corrosive sexism that conveys that women are little more than dolls to be dressed.”

The inquiry found discriminatory dress codes were widespread and the existing law was not yet fully effective in protecting employees from discrimination. The petitions committee called on the government to review the law and ask Parliament to change it if necessary to make it more effective.