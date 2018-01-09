Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An MP has blasted the government for “letting down” rail passengers in the North.

Paula Sherriff, who represents, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Kirkburton and Denby Dale, has revealed she is meeting the Rail Minister to call for action to improve things in Kirklees.

And following a meeting with Northern Rail she has revealed train chiefs are considering a major revamp of Mirfield Station.

In 2016 Miss Sherriff was embroiled in a public row with Rail Minister Paul Reynard after she accused him of snubbing efforts to improve the town’s station, which has steps and a lack of access for disabled people.

In a Facebook post for constituents on Monday afternoon, she said: “I met with Northern Rail to discuss a whole host of complaints that passengers in our area have with their train services, ranging from punctuality of the service, to the massive problem of overcrowding, dilapidated carriages, and the question of whether the service is value for money for passengers.

“We also discussed Trans-Pennine’s takeover of Northern’s stopper service between Leeds and Huddersfield, due in May 2018.

“Time and time again, passengers in the North have been let down by this government.

“Last week, Yorkshire saw the biggest fare increase in the country.

“We see ministers and rail bosses trumpet improvements elsewhere, whilst people in areas like ours are left wondering where their fare increase in really going.

“I raised the issue of Northern Rail’s ticketing policy and how many in the constituency do not believe it is fair or fit for purpose, with all five of the Northern operated stations in the constituency being unstaffed and without a ticket machine.

“Northern were able to confirm that all stations in the constituency will have machines fitted before the end of this year.

“I also discussed the lack of accessibility at Mirfield Station.

“With a straightening of the line planned, there now appears to be a possibility that Mirfield Station may be rebuilt, making it finally accessible.

“I shall be keeping an eye on this as it develops.”

On the day that rail unions launched a crippling three day strike on the line, Miss Sherriff has also had her say.

She added: “I also highlighted the incredibly grave concerns that so many have about the proposals to remove the guarantee of a guard on the train.

“Guards provide many functions from ensuring passenger safety during an emergency to assisting disabled passengers.

“The worrying notion of services without a guard is therefore understandably an uncomfortable one for many passengers.

“This follows on from several similar schemes up and down the country which have both jeopardised industrial relations and raised serious questions about the ability of train operators to ensure passenger safety on driver-only trains.

“I hope to see services in the area improve with the changes coming over the next few months.

“I shall be meeting with the Rail Minister next week to discuss the issues facing passengers in the constituency and to highlight the concerns about which so many constituents have contacted me.”