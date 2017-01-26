MP Tracey Brabin on her meeting with Jeremy Hunt

Health Minister Jeremy Hunt has told Kirklees MPs there will be no extra cash for West Yorkshire hospitals despite the meltdown in local A&Es over Christmas.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin and Dewsbury’s Paula Sherriff met Mr Hunt to discuss the winter A&E crisis at Dewsbury and Wakefield hospitals.

The Labour MPs said that while Mr Hunt agreed that the situation was “unacceptable”, no more cash would be available to alleviate the acute pressures on local A&Es.

In a joint statement following the 30-minute meeting on Wednesday, Ms Brabin and Ms Sherriff said: “Although Mr Hunt appeared to sympathise with our situation it was very clear that the Government are not prepared to offer any immediate solutions to our concerns and that no more money would be made available for our cash starved services.

“Dewsbury District Hospital is due to see further reductions in services over the coming months and our concern remains for the safety of our constituents once these changes have been implemented.

“We are incredibly disappointed that the Government continues to turn a blind eye to this national crisis in our NHS.”

Ms Brabin said the fight was not over and added: “Obviously we’re going to monitoring the situation.

“He’s not off the hook yet.”