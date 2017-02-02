Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our four local MPs voted to take us out of the EU last night.

Barry Sheerman, Paula Sherriff, Jason McCartney and Tracy Brabin all voted in favour of triggering article 50 to leave the European Union after a debate in Parliament on Tuesday.

They took to Twitter to describe how voting made them feel - while trying to deal with criticism from constituents on both sides of the argument.

Before the vote, Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said: "I’m not going to be seen as trying to subvert the will of the British people who voted for Brexit, so I will ask lots of questions and move lots of amendments, but I shall vote for Article 50 to commence.

“Of course, if this government and if Mrs May does not get a good deal at the end of it, and it’s a deal that will harm my constituents and this country, I won’t vote for it."

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin tweeted she would vote in favour - and after the vote, tweeted this picture.

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff tweeted she'd voted to remain in the referendum, but voted leave in the Bill in accordance with what her constituents wanted.

Meanwhile Jason McCartney posted one tweet confirming he'd voted to leave.

Before the vote he said: " “I visited a company in Linthwaite last week and they were getting extra business as a result of this.

“There is a whole world to trade with and we can still trade with the EU but we’ve got to get it right, there are some big challenges ahead.

“I’m not complacent so we need to make sure we get it right so our big companies flourish and the small companies have the opportunities to expand and employ people.”