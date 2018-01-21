Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was pushed against a wall and mugged as she withdrew cash from a machine in a Huddersfield village.

Lynn Zaffino, 47, suffered a bruised head after a young man in a black and grey hoodie shoved her into a wall and grabbed £20 at a cash machine outside the Post Office in Peel Street, Marsden.

The robbery happened at around 8am this morning.

Lynn was on her way to work as a carer when she stopped to get cash.

She noticed a young man behind her at the cash machine but didn’t pay much attention to him.

She said: “As I took the card out I thought I saw him fall and I went to stop him. He shoved me into the wall and then ran off.”

The robber, who is white, slim and about 5ft 10 tall, ran up Argyle Street and may have gone onto Binn Road.

Lynn was shaken by what happened and now feels less safe.

“I think he was an opportunist,” she said. “He was hanging about waiting for somebody. Why did he pick on me as I’m not a vulnerable person? Although I do feel vulnerable now. I am wondering whether I will see him again as I think he was local.”

Lynn, who lives in Marsden with husband Carl, said she was worried the mugger would strike again.

Carl is urging people to be vigilant using cash machines and thankful his wife was not seriously hurt.

“Thank God she is okay,” he said. “She is very shook up and has a bruise on the side of her head from being shoved against the wall.

“Anyone with any information please either contact myself or Lynn or the police concerning this horrible incident in our beautiful village.”

West Yorkshire Police are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact them via the main number 101.