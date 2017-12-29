Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What are the odds?

December 25 was already a cause for celebration for the Zia family – and it had nothing to do with Santa or snow.

Instead it was the birthday of five-year-old Mehvish.

Now she, mum Sobia, 31, dad Asif, 39, brother Awais, three, and older sister Mehak, eight, can look forward to even more party fun after new arrival Mahum was also born on Christmas Day.

The Zias, who live in Crosland Moor, are marvelling at the crazy odds – estimated at 130,000-1 – of two of their daughters being born on Christmas Day, albeit five years apart.

And nothing can stop them smiling.

After welcoming five-year-old Mehvish in 2012, delighted dad Asif couldn’t help wondering if baby number four might make an entrance on the same key date.

“The due date was the 20th, so we were hoping that it would happen,” he said.

“The wife just wanted it over and done with at the end of the day, but I was telling her ‘please hang on!’

“I was thinking she might come along on Christmas Day so we just naturally waited and that’s what happened.”

Thus it was that baby Mahum made her entrance just before 6pm on December 25 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary's Birth Centre – a full five years (and 12 hours, give or take a minute or two) after her sister.

Asif added: “Sobia felt a bit of pain at 11pm on Christmas Eve. Then at 7.05am on Christmas Day her waters broke. Eleven hours of labour later, at 5.57pm, she gave birth to Mahum. Mehvish was born at 6.01am, so even the timings are similar.

“The nurse said we would have a better chance of winning the lottery than having two babies – and two girls – born on Christmas Day. It’s unbelievable. I told my mum and dad in Pakistan and my dad didn’t believe it. He thought I was pulling a prank on him.”

Asif, a controller with Honley Taxis, is now gearing up to some extra-special Christmas Days in the years to come.

“We don’t celebrate Christmas as such but we do get the kids a Christmas present so they don’t feel left out at school with their friends.

“But we do celebrate Mehvish’s birthday, and she is overjoyed to have a sister. It’s a perfect Christmas present for her.”

One obvious question remains: are the Zias planning any more festive babies.

Asif laughs.

“Another one on Christmas Day? That will be much bigger odds. I think we’re happy with a family of four kids... but never say never!”