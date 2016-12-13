Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum-of-two claimed more than £13,000 in child benefits despite the fact that they had both been taken into care.

The children were removed from Deena Samuda following their birth but she still claimed child tax credits and income support for the youngsters.

The Batley woman pleaded guilty to charges of dishonestly failing to disclose information and making a false statement to obtain a benefit.

The fraud occurred between January 2013 and April 2015, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Lisa Evans said that the claims made by the 32-year-old were fraudulent from the outset.

Both of her children were immediately taken into care when they were born but she failed to advise Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs of this and continued to claim benefits for the children.

When her second child was born she actually called the department to add the child to her claim, Miss Evans said.

Samuda, of Howard Street, said that her violent ex-partner had left her in debt.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, added: “This played a role in the reason she’s kept applying for benefits it was simply the case of paying off debts.

“There was no lawful cause for her not to contact the authority.

“The impact of losing children to the care system is something only somebody who has been through the system can understand.”

Magistrates adjourned Samuda’s sentencing until December 14 for a probation report to be prepared.