A mum has been fined over her teenage daughter missing a substantial amount of school after it enforced a strict uniform policy.

The single parent, from the Linthwaite area, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that the 15-year-old attended her classes regularly between September last year and July this year.

Her solicitor told Kirklees magistrates that the girl had been suspended several times after failing to adhere to the high school’s new dress code.

Miles Barker, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, said the teenager missed 34% of the school year without any explanation.

He told magistrates that the girl’s mother had attended meetings with the school but done nothing to ensure her attendance improved.

On one occasion she took the teenager on holiday to Lanzarote despite being warned that she would be prosecuted, Mr Barker said.

There were also examples of school representatives turning up at the house but getting no response and having no idea where the pupil was.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that the teen’s schooling was going fine until a new school uniform policy was introduced.

He told magistrates: “The new dress code looked at the dress sense of the pupils.

“When this came into play she was excluded for wearing the wrong socks, having painted nails and wearing the wrong coloured skirt.

“Mum said there were mixed messages and this seemed to trigger problems.”

Magistrates were told that the girl’s mother had missed work to attend school meetings but she had left the premises after being dropped off in the morning.

Mr Slawinski added that the teenager has now gone to live with her father and her school attendance has improved.

He said: “She’s a hard-working mum who has quite a bond with her daughter and this is now falling apart.

“She is now going to have a criminal conviction and is embarrassed to be here – she feels she’s failed in her duty to her daughter.”

The mother was fined £180 and ordered to pay £254 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.