A brave mum fought off two ‘bogus cops’ who threw petrol at her house and threatened her with a knife to try and get into her home.

The terrifying ordeal - which unfolded as her son slept blissfully unaware upstairs - happened in the early hours of Monday morning when the woman in her 30s awoke to hear two men at a window of her home in Milwater Avenue, Dewsbury.

One of the men, who was wearing a high-visibility jacket, said he was a police officer and told her it was an emergency so she opened the window.

But she quickly realised he was not a police officer and a second man appeared holding a knife.

He threatened her and tried to get in through the window, but after a struggle she managed to close the window and phoned the police.

Police have told during the ordeal a liquid- believed to be petrol - was thrown at the house but did not come into contact with the victim.

She was not physically hurt in the incident but was ‘extremely upset’ by what has happened.

Detective Inspector John Charlton of Huddersfield CID said: “We are investigating an attempted burglary at a house in Milwater Avenue Dewsbury at 12.50am on Monday.

“This was an extremely distressing incident with no apparent motive.

“We are looking at several lines of enquiry including whether this woman has been the victim of mistaken identity.

“This was a shocking incident where a woman was approached by two men at a window of her house and threatened with a knife.

“A struggle ensued but she managed to close it and phone police.

“A liquid was thrown at the window and is being subjected to forensic testing but is believed to be petrol.”

Both suspects are described as Eastern European men.

One of them was wearing a high visibility jacket and brown gardening gloves, and is of a heavy build.

The other suspect was with a dark coloured baseball hat on and long sleeve dark coloured top and gloves.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anyone acting suspiciously, or who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170314004. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.