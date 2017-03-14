Video will play in

Floyd Mayweather lost for words at Huddersfield t

Nahki Wells on his contract situation at Town

Boy 12, died after the car he was travelling in w

New £1 coin: Five interesting facts

Could you be a first-aider at Huddersfield Town m

Shelley beekeeper Gerrard Rangeley talks about hi

Huddersfield in the 1960s

Jake Mangle-Wurzel at his burned-out cottage

Watch this video again

Six Nations: Meet the England team

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum who was shocked at her own size in photographs of her son’s birthday party has lost six stone in less than a year.

Tamara Heaton, 26, decided she needed to lose weight after seeing the photographs of her son Harry’s birthday tea party.

And she was supported in her weight loss by sister Charlotte, 22, who has also shed four stone over the 11 months.

The Holme Valley siblings even managed to shift the weight – without eating any less.

Their mum Angie said: “Tamara was having a birthday tea party for her son Harry and she saw the photos after.

“She said she didn’t realise she was so big and thought: ‘I should do something’.”

Tamara, who is 5ft 8in (173cm) and previously weighed 17st (108kg), joined diet club Slimming World.

But that didn’t mean eating less – just eating more healthily.

Angie said: “You eat lots but it’s just eating healthily.”

Charlotte, who is fractionally shorter than her sister and who weighed 14st 7lb (92kg) didn’t join a slimming club; instead she turned to exercise.

Angie said: “She does keep fit four times a week: Aquafit at Holmfirth Pool, Zumba at Huddersfield Leisure Centre and ‘Clubbercise’ at Huddersfield Leisure Centre.”

Charlotte has an app which analyses what she’s eating and how many calories she’s burning.

Angie, 53 added: “They both look terrific.

“You won’t think they were the same people.

“They’re not starving themselves – it’s about having a different mindset.”