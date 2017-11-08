Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub is serving up a special beer in honour of soldier Private Anton Frampton on the eve of Remembrance Day.

Milltown Brewing has created a blonde beer called Frampdog – the nickname Army colleagues gave to Anton, 20, of Longwood, who was one of six soldiers killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2012.

The beer was launched on Wednesday night at the family’s local in Longwood, the Dusty Miller.

Anton’s mum Margaret Charlesworth said she was “delighted and so proud” that her son was being honoured in such a way.

“We remember Anton every day and each day is hard for us,” she said.

“Coming up to Remembrance weekend is really difficult but naming a beer Frampdog has given me a lift and put a smile on my face.

“I have a poignant photo of Anton sitting in the Dusty with a pint. When I hear people ordering Frampdog I will be sitting there like a Cheshire cat. It is priceless.”

Mrs Charlesworth thanked brewery/pub owner Neil Moorhouse, pub manager Michael Dent and Mike McGowan of Brand Development, who designed the beer pump clip.

“We as a family can’t thank Neil, Michael and Mike enough for honouring Anton’s memory in this way and are so grateful to them.

“This time of year is very difficult for us, but planning this has really helped. It will be lovely to hear people in the pub ordering a pint of Frampdog. We will feel very proud.”

The business is donating 10p from every pint sold to The Royal British Legion.