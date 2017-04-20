Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 36-year-old man stole a £300 TV from his mum – after she agreed he could stay overnight at her home.

Aaron Fellows, of Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to the theft which occurred on March 9.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the bench at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Fellows slept at his mum’s on March 8.

He said: “On the following morning she heard a bang and something falling on the floor.

“She thought nothing of it. Later she noticed her TV had been taken from the living room.

“Mr Fellows didn’t answer any questions in police interview and he tested positive for drugs at the police station. The TV has not been recovered.”

In mitigation, Andrew Day said: “He had gone round with the intention of not doing anything other than stopping overnight. His drug use is quite chaotic and on the spur of the moment he has taken the TV from his mother’s home.

“He has then taken it to a pawnbroker and got £100 for it on the basis that he would pay back £130 in 28 days and redeem the TV. He is well known at that particular pawnbrokers.

“There’s no suggestion that he tried to hide the transaction. He knows full well that he should not have taken it in the first place. In desperation, you might say, his lifestyle being so chaotic he didn’t act rationally.

“When he first came out of prison he engaged with local drug agencies but he fell off and failed to keep appointments. He re-engaged but he is now not receiving any treatment for his drug addiction.”

The defendant also pleaded guilty to breaching a supervision order.

A spokeswoman for the Probation Service said there were concerns at his ability to engage with the service.

Jailing him for six weeks, the chairman of the bench, Kathryn Beney, noted that it was his second offence for theft in 12 months.

She said: “There has been no commitment on your part to keep appointments with either CHART, (a Kirklees-based drugs agency), or the Probation Service. It’s down to you to break this cycle.”

She added a further two weeks to his sentence for breaching his supervision order.

In addition he was ordered to pay £300 compensation to his mother from his benefits.