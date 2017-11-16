Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum who found burglars had rifled through her baby things and children’s toys has told of how she felt to find her home turned upside down.

Mother-of-two Natalie Starr is helping West Yorkshire Police highlight how distressing burglary can be after she returned home from walking the family dog to find her house had been ransacked.

The 35-year-old was out with her two young children, aged four and five, when she received a call from a neighbour to say she had seen Natalie’s car being driven away from the property.

Over the next week, West Yorkshire Police will be releasing a series of extracts from Natalie’s emotional account of the events that day.

She has agreed to speak out in a bid to highlight how vulnerable the burglary made her feel and the impact the crime has had on her family.

And how, by setting up a Neighbourhood Watch group, she has helped not only herself to recover but has helped the wider community not to fall victim to the crime.

Natalie said: “The biggest upset was actually going through the baby things and going through the children’s rooms and thinking there might be something expensive in a toy box or a baby’s memory box.”