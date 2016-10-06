Login Register
Mum and three children in hospital after Ravensthorpe crash

  • Updated
  • By

Police closed Huddersfield road following the crash on Thursday morning

Huddersfield Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury

A mum and her three children were taken to hospital after a three-car collision on one of the busiest roads in Kirklees.

The four were treated for their injuries after three cars collided on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.

The collision, during Thursday morning rush-hour, led to part of the road being closed causing traffic and delays to public transport.

Police and ambulance attended the scene and the road was re-opened a short time later.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 8.35am on Thursday to a road traffic collision on Huddersfield Road.

“Three cars were involved, including a blue Vauxhall Zafira.

“An ambulance attended and a mother and her three children were taken to hospital. These appear to be minor injuries.

“The road was closed but subsequently re-opened at 9.20am.”

