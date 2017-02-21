Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Brighouse mum has spoken out after she was told she should breastfeed her baby in the toilets of Huddersfield’s Costa Coffee.

Hollie Dixon, 19, was left embarrassed and upset after her first attempt to nurse her 10-week-old son Denzel went wrong.

Hollie said: “My baby still feeds on demand so it’s whenever he decides he wants to feed. I was in Huddersfield town centre and my baby started to cry which soon turned into screaming. I have never fed in public before, I usually just go back to my mum’s car but this time I had no choice but to find somewhere.”

Hollie said she was looking for somewhere to go and remembered reading that Costa were breastfeeding friendly.

She said: “I had baby in one hand trying to soothe him and pushing the pram in the other and I asked the guy behind the till if he could help me find somewhere to sit.

“The reply was ‘feed him in the women’s toilets’ I was just astounded because I’m sure he wouldn’t like to eat in the toilets.

“I felt so embarrassed I didn’t realise it was a big deal to ask for some help.”

Hollie was so upset she left Costa and got a bus home so she could feed on the bus as she couldn’t face trying to find an alternative.

Hollie’s mum Victoria Whittaker took to Facebook to share her disgust of the situation.

She posted: “I am absolutely disgusted with Huddersfield Costa and the way my daughter was treated at the cafe.”

Hollie also told her story in the national media but unfortunately has received a backlash because of it.

She added: “The abuse I have received is just disgusting. I have been called a liar. People are saying I should have taken a bottle out and that I’m seeking attention – I just can’t believe any of it.”

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said: “We were concerned to receive the customer’s social post and are looking into it as a matter of priority.

“We have always been very happy for mothers to breastfeed in our stores, wherever they choose, and for all those who prefer a more private area, we offer baby changing facilities.

“Costa is renowned for its family friendly environment and is the perfect place for mums to relax with their children.

“Our staff will happily deliver drinks to parents’ tables and go out of their way to accommodate families.”