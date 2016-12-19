Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mum-of-two who claimed more than £13,000 in child benefits after both her children had been taken into care has been sentenced.

The children were removed from Deena Samuda following their birth but she still claimed child tax credit and income support for the youngsters.

The Batley woman earlier this month admitted charges of dishonestly failing to disclose information and making a false statement to obtain a benefit.

The claims the 32-year-old made were fraudulent from the outset as they were immediately taken into care when they were born.

The fraud occurred between January 2013 and April 2015, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Samuda, of Howard Street, claimed that her violent ex-partner had left her in debt.

Magistrates sentenced her to a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.