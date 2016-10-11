Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Mums develop iSpy app to take museums into the virtual world

An app aimed at making trips to the museum more fun for youngsters

Caroline Inwood (right) and Nicky Thompson with their iSpy app for family visits to museums
Caroline Inwood (right) and Nicky Thompson with their iSpy app for family visits to museums

Two enterprising mums have hit on a high-tech way to make museums more fun for kids.

Caroline Inwood and Nicky Thompson, who run Bright Things Technology, based at Huddersfield’s Media Centre, have devised a free app called iSpy to turn a trip to the museum into an exciting adventure for youngsters aged four to 11.

The first venue to launch is the National Coal Mining Museum near Grange Moor. The launch takes place on Saturday, October 22, which coincides with the half-term holiday.

From there, Caroline and Nicky plan to make iSpy available for many more UK museums, galleries and visitor attractions – and are in contact with Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield councils about extending it to their venues.

WATCH: How the iSpy app works

iSpy museum app
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Nicky, who lives at Marsden, is a mother of three girls aged 13, 11 and 10 while Caroline, of Brighouse, has two boys aged five and three.

Nicky, who is also editor of parenting magazine Mumbles, and Caroline, who also makes and sells cakes, developed iSpy after recognising there was a gap in the market for an app which encourages families to visit museums and prolongs their visits by providing a fun and educational game to play at the venue.

Caroline Inwood (left) and Nicky Thompson with their iSpy app
Caroline Inwood (left) and Nicky Thompson with their iSpy app

Nicky said her family loved visiting museums but said: “The idea is that you go into a museum and find objects in a certain area and collect points. For example, the coal mining museum app will have challenges for areas such as the stables or Hope Pit.

“The app is targeted at the family market for children aged between four and 11. The app allows venues to create a unique gaming experience specific to their venue.”

Nicky said her family loved to visit museums and tried to get out and about every weekend. But she acknowledged that some museums were too “dry” for smaller children.

Caroline Inwood (right) and Nicky Thompson with their iSpy app
Caroline Inwood (right) and Nicky Thompson with their iSpy app

She said: “I have a firm belief that with a smart use of modern technology museums can become exciting places for families to visit – and as children always have phones and tablets when out and about, it seems obvious to provide a stimulating and fun app that will enhance the experience museums, galleries and like venues provide.”

Nicky and Caroline built the app with support from their husbands – Lewis MacDonald and Richard Inwood, who own mFuzed Ltd, a digital technology company also based at the Media Centre specialising in mobile technologies.

Nicky said iSpy was the first of many planned products to enhance museum visits for families – with Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality products planned for 2017.

Today's top stories

Huddersfield crime report Blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard Is mystery orb in Holmfirth a UFO? Countdown to A&E decision
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Live: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel

What's happening in Huddersfield today? Follow our live updates

Previous Articles

Meet the next big thing in social media - Bithive created by Huddersfield University students

Students Alex Malkin and Dale Green hope to make it big in Huddersfield  

Related Tags

In The News
Museums
Organisations
Media Centre
Entertainment
National Coal Mining Museum
Places
Huddersfield
Marsden
Grange Moor
Calderdale
Kirklees
Brighouse

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Fields off Sands Lane, Mirfield, Clr Martyn Bolt (right) with Marcus Jessop campaigner for Horses not Houses
  1. Kirklees Council Local Plan
    Horses Not Houses: Kirklees Council plans for 4,000 homes on green belt show "utter contempt" for public
  2. Halifax
    Couple robbed of their VW Golf in Shibden Park, Halifax
  3. Almondbury
    Is this Huddersfield's most intimate new restaurant?
  4. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Huddersfield A&E battle taken to 10 Downing Street
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Lorry driver drove from Italy to Batley then drank wine in his cab

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent