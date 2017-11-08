Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple fear work on a proposed residential development near their home could cause their young son to become critically ill again.

Danny and Harriet Young are pleading for Kirklees Council to reject plans for the development because their 10-month-old son Sebastian suffers from breathing problems.

Last month an architecture company applied for permission to develop a former railway cutting between Walkley Terrace and Brunswick Street, Heckmondwike.

If the planning application is approved, 96 houses will be built on the land after the cutting is filled with what is described as ‘clean inert waste.’

The family live in Walkley Avenue – four doors down from where the site would be.

In her objection e-mail to the council Harriet, 31, said: “This proposal is going to have a negative impact on a lot of people – potentially hundreds – in so many ways.

“However, for us, we have a real fear that this proposal will not only be damaging and put Sebastian back in hospital, but it could potentially put him back on assisted breathing, if not worse.

“Nothing is worth taking away a baby’s quality of life and potentially his life.”

When Sebastian was born in December last year, he developed breathing difficulties and was rushed from Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield to Leeds General Infirmary’s neo-natal intensive care unit.

He was diagnosed with sepsis and secondary PPHN (persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn), suffered seizures and was placed on life support three times.

In early January, Sebastian had recovered enough to be moved to the high dependency unit.

Mr and Mrs Young, also parents to six-year-old daughter Evangelina, were finally able to take him home exactly one month after he was born.

“We have been extremely lucky and Sebastian is thriving, however the scarring to his airways and lungs has meant re-admittance to hospital,” said Harriet.

Last week Kirklees Council declared that Heckmondwike is one of seven new areas in Kirklees where national air quality standards are being breached.

Harriet said: “How can it possibly be acceptable to make the levels in this area worse by adding tonnes of dust-causing waste, coupled with hundreds of wagons to carry the waste?”

Council leader Clr David Sheard, who represents the Heckmondwike ward, echoed the concerns, saying: “The ‘tipping’ stage of the application is one of my main concerns. Given the location of the site, I can’t see how they can overcome the problems.”

The public consultation on the planning application will end on November 17.

The lead Local Flood Authority has already objected to the application pending further information as the architecture company has not yet provided some of the required supporting documents.

Heckmondwike Primary School will create around 20 extra places for children living in the new homes and the council has calculated that will cost £237,223.