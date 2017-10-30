Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A furious mum has told how ‘political correctness gone mad’ left her embarrassed at Tesco tills after an ‘over zealous’ staff member refused to sell her wine because her 17-year-old daughter was with her.

Catherine O’Callaghan, 47, claims the cashier waited until she had unloaded all her shopping at the check-out at the Halifax branch of Tesco on Friday 20 October before asking if daughter Niamh had any ID.

Despite explaining that the teenager didn’t carry ID because it was not her shopping, Catherine was so enraged she abandoned the rest of her shopping because she couldn’t buy the bottle of rosé.

The ‘embarrassed’ mum complained to customer services where she was allegedly told it was the cashier’s ‘first day’, but that it was ‘company policy’ to ask for ID if people appeared under 25.

Catherine was so unhappy with the outcome that she went to Morrison’s the next day to finish her shop – and has slammed Tesco over their ‘silly’ decision.

Tesco have since admitted it was not their intention to ‘cause offence’ and were sorry if their approach was ‘over zealous’, but maintained their reasons were in line with the Think 25 policy.

Catherine said: “I felt so embarrassed. I just left my shopping on the till and took my four bags for life with me.

“It’s political correctness gone mad. That bottle of rosé was nearly the last item to be scanned and I had to abandon the whole shop.

“So, what are they saying, I can’t buy alcohol just because I’m with a 17-year-old? It just doesn’t make sense to ban parents just because they’re with a child.

“If that rule is to be taken seriously then it would affect how I shop because I wouldn’t be able to bring my children if I wanted to get wine – it’s so silly.”

Catherine, from Halifax, says she complained to customer services, who suggested she return and pay for her shop in the first instance.

She then claims Tesco called her the following day to offer an apology but says it was ‘not good enough’ and wanted a complimentary bottle of wine in compensation.

Catherine said: “Everything was going fine. We were putting all the items through and my daughter was chatting with the cashier about her A-Levels and things.

“After the whole thing I complained to the assistant manager.

“But then she just said ‘well it’s policy to refuse to serve if they think that the alcohol is meant for someone else.’

“I just think it’s totally unfair. The checkout girl could have at least asked for a manager and used a bit of common sense.

“They offered me an apology but it just wasn’t good enough. I had to do my shop the following day in Morrisons.

“I think they should change the rules. Otherwise as parents we’d never be able to buy alcohol with our children there.

“If my daughter was ‘dressed up’ and I was getting alcopops I’d understand it, but it was a bottle of rosé with a full shop.

“What next? Are parents who get medications with their children now going to be refused?”

Catherine’s husband Denis was equally upset and has called on the company to change its policy.

Denis said: “It’s very frustrating isn’t it? My wife had had a long week of work and she wanted a bottle of wine. In the end she went to Morrisons for the shop instead.

“I just don’t think it’s really an ‘apology’ at all. I think Tesco should change its policy because the whole thing is just ridiculous.

“It’s utterly stupid. My wife was left feeling embarrassed. I think there needs to be a more pragmatic approach and there should be more discretion.

“You shouldn’t have to ‘hide your child away’ if you want to buy alcohol.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We take our responsibilities as a retailer of alcohol very seriously, so we have a strict Think 25 policy.

“Customers may be asked for ID if our colleagues believe there is a chance that a product may be consumed by someone who is under the legal age.

“It is never our intention to cause offence and we’re sorry if we were a little over zealous on this occasion.”