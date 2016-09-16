Mums have joined forces to improve a Mirfield park.

Karen Kendall, Rachel Muffitt and Kirsty Pringle are part of a small band of parents who want to revamp the play area at Mirfield Memorial Park .

The playground is next to Moorlands Cricket Club off Huddersfield Road.

Mum-of-two Karen, 35, moved to Mirfield two years ago from Cambridgeshire and was disappointed by the state of the children’s playgrounds.

“Mirfield is great but it does lack a good park,” said Karen, who has two children James, five, and Sophie, two.

“We know that playing out is good for children on so many levels.”

Karen, married to Philip, 39, decided to build on the experience of mums in the village of Comberton, where the family lived previously.

Down there parents got together to raise £130,000 to improve their local park – and Karen hopes to replicate that spirit in Mirfield.

The money was raised through grants and fundraising and Karen hopes the Mirfield community will pull together.

Karen has launched a Facebook group – Mirfield Playground Project – and surveys asking families what they want to see have been sent out.

“Mirfield Memorial park has some play equipment but there’s some for the younger ones and some for the older ones but not much in between,” said Karen.

Mirfield Playground Project - Kirsty Pringle with 4-year-old Alex and 2-year-old Ellie, Karen Kendall, Rachel Muffitt and Jodie Charles with 1-year-old Evan at Mirfield Memorial Playground.

“It’s a very central park in a lovely area and we’ve had a good response to the survey so far. People have asked for a big slide, more swings and even some sand, though I’m not sure how feasible that is.

“We’d like to see some landscaping, maybe with an earth mound and a slide and maybe a tunnel.”

The group has the support of Kirklees Council and Karen sees the park improvements as a two-year project.

In the short term the group may plant some trees to help encourage the community to get involved.

For more search for Mirfield Playground Project on Facebook.