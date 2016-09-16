Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Mums set up Mirfield Playground Project to improve Mirfield Memorial Park

Parents want to see parks in the town improved

VIEW GALLERY

Mums have joined forces to improve a Mirfield park.

Karen Kendall, Rachel Muffitt and Kirsty Pringle are part of a small band of parents who want to revamp the play area at Mirfield Memorial Park .

The playground is next to Moorlands Cricket Club off Huddersfield Road.

Mum-of-two Karen, 35, moved to Mirfield two years ago from Cambridgeshire and was disappointed by the state of the children’s playgrounds.

“Mirfield is great but it does lack a good park,” said Karen, who has two children James, five, and Sophie, two.

“We know that playing out is good for children on so many levels.”

Karen, married to Philip, 39, decided to build on the experience of mums in the village of Comberton, where the family lived previously.

Down there parents got together to raise £130,000 to improve their local park – and Karen hopes to replicate that spirit in Mirfield.

The money was raised through grants and fundraising and Karen hopes the Mirfield community will pull together.

Karen has launched a Facebook group – Mirfield Playground Project – and surveys asking families what they want to see have been sent out.

“Mirfield Memorial park has some play equipment but there’s some for the younger ones and some for the older ones but not much in between,” said Karen.

Mirfield Playground Project - Kirsty Pringle with 4-year-old Alex and 2-year-old Ellie, Karen Kendall, Rachel Muffitt and Jodie Charles with 1-year-old Evan at Mirfield Memorial Playground.

“It’s a very central park in a lovely area and we’ve had a good response to the survey so far. People have asked for a big slide, more swings and even some sand, though I’m not sure how feasible that is.

“We’d like to see some landscaping, maybe with an earth mound and a slide and maybe a tunnel.”

The group has the support of Kirklees Council and Karen sees the park improvements as a two-year project.

In the short term the group may plant some trees to help encourage the community to get involved.

For more search for Mirfield Playground Project on Facebook.

Today's top stories

More Harron Homes controversy Burglars jailed for raid Could you take in Butch? HD One restaurants revealed
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Driver flees scene after crashing into a lamp post on Dunford Road in Holmfirth

Reports on social media suggested the driver had run for help after the collision

Previous Articles

Ice cream sellers wanted for parks across Kirklees

Louis Kinder, 7 (left) and Lachlan Munro 7 of Shepley enjoy ice creams

Two year deal for parks in Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Holmfirth and Mirfield up for grabs

Related Tags

Organisations
Facebook
Kirklees Council
Places
Mirfield
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Conservative Party
    Families 'homeless' as new houses on Lindley Moor are left without electricity
  2. Leeds Bradford Airport
    Did you spot this huge plane over West Yorkshire?
  3. Brighouse
    Plea to offer home to crash victim's beloved pet
  4. Scapegoat Hill
    Burglars John Moorhouse and Joseph Valvona locked up for raid on Scapegoat Hill house
  5. West Yorkshire News
    Another UFO spotted in the skies above Huddersfield...

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent