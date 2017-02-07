Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A parent has described her shock at receiving a warning letter from school about an ‘online dating app for children’.

Brighouse mum-of-two Michelle Swallow was among parents across Calderdale to receive letters via the council’s School’s Safeguarding Advisor.

The letter warns about two apps, one called ‘Live.ly’ which allows group chat, and the other, ‘Yellow’, described in the letter as “essentially an online dating app for children which works in a similar way to ‘Tinder’.”

It adds: “The idea being that you can swipe through people and then choose someone to meet up with. Clearly, this again poses numerous risk factors for children. These apps pose the risk of potential online grooming and exploitation.

“Please take time to discuss staying safe online with your children. We have various e-safety links available on our school website if you wish to use them.

“We strongly advise that you ensure that your children are not accessing these potentially harmful online apps.”

The letter, sent to Mrs Swallow from St Andrew’s Junior School, Brighouse, also warns parents about ‘Live.ly’ saying it had recently been used by a man to contact children in Leeds.

Mrs Swallow, whose children are 10 and 13, said she found the concept of online dating for children “shocking”.

“The letter took me back a bit,” she said. “It seems that our children are not allowed to be kids any more.

“I don’t let my children out at all, it is not worth the risk.”

Mrs Swallow said she ensured her children were aware of being safe when online and she regularly checks how they are using their smart phones.

She is particularly troubled by the idea that children might be using online dating apps.

“The whole concept of dating apps for children and adults is wrong,” she added. “There are too many frightening people about. I just don’t understand what the need for them is.”

Mrs Swallow urged parents to remain vigilant.

“I keep having conversations with my children and I keep a constant eye on their phones.”

The NSPCC recently warned that the Yellow app could be used by sexual predators.

Yellow is available for both iPhone and Android devices and bills itself as a “free way to make new chat friends.”

Just like Tinder, Yellow lets its users swipe right and left to either like or pass on another user and, if there’s a match, they can begin chatting.

Online advice site Webwise says: "It is very easy to access the (Yellow) app using an incorrect date of birth. The lack of a robust age-verification tool poses a risk for young users and opportunities for predators."