A grieving mum found sick thugs had trashed her son’s grave on what would have been his sixth birthday.

Mother-of-three Kelly Rycroft, of Marsh, had bought a beautiful banner and balloons in preparation for the special visit.

But she ended up in tears on Saturday after she found vandals had smashed up the special memorial bench placed at Rose Hill Green Burial ground, Birkby Hall Road, Birkby.

Kelly, who was 33 on Sunday, said: “I am absolutely devastated. I went to visit Jensen for his birthday.

“I had a beautiful banner to put on his memorial bench but I was denied the chance.

“Some low-life scum has ruined his bench. They have destroyed it beyond repair, it was fine last Saturday. Why would someone do this to us?

“I am absolutely grief-stricken and in disbelief. All the other benches are fine, just my baby’s has been destroyed.

“I can’t understand why, or who would do something like this. As far as I know I don’t have any enemies, I’m just a normal mum.

“Please help me find who did this it feels personal not random and such a vicious attack on a family grave, a baby’s grave, my baby’s grave. I’m crying my heart out.

“Whoever did this I hope they are proud of themselves.”

She said she had reported the matter to police.

Kelly added: “My son Jensen was my youngest and died aged only 27 months in 2014. He suffered from a congenital heart defect.”

Jensen was born with a hole in the heart and needed surgery at a week old.

His operation at Leeds General Infirmary had been set for February 21, 2014, but he collapsed and died nine days before.

He was buried the day the operation should have taken place.

Kelly added: “I really broke down when I saw what had been done. Thankfully I had a friend with me. It’s hard enough going up there to see him, the pain is still very raw.”