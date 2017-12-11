Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mum of a woman who died after being struck by lightning as she played golf on holiday has paid tribute to her “beautiful and caring” daughter.

Huddersfield-born Sarah Oldham, 39, was holding an umbrella and sheltering under a tree when lightning struck.

Care home manager Sarah, who grew up in Dalton but moved to Cambridgeshire, was on a romantic holiday with husband Alex, 36, in Turkey.

Alex is a golf professional and the couple were staying at the Sueno Golf Hotel in Antalya.

Alex desperately tried to save his wife and she was rushed to hospital. She was in hospital for nine days before being airlifted back to the UK last Friday. She died with Alex holding her hand just hours later.

Sarah’s mum Christine Coldwell, 70, of Dalton , paid tribute to her daughter and said: “She was just a beautiful and caring person who would do anything for anybody.

“I know lots of people say that about someone who has passed away but that’s so true of Sarah.”

Christine told how she had been out to Turkey and flew back to the UK at the same time as her daughter.

“Alex travelled with her in the air ambulance. I couldn’t get a flight back to Manchester and went to London instead.

“I came back home to collect some warm clothes but before I could get back to Peterborough hospital where Sarah was taken she had died.

“Alex was by her side holding her hand.”

Alex told of what happened and said: “We heard a crack of thunder but it was a long way off. It then really started to rain hard.

“Sarah went to one side of the fairway, which is surrounded by thousands of really tall trees, and I went to the other.

“We both crouched down and put our umbrellas up. There was an almighty crack of thunder.

“I turned around and couldn’t see Sarah’s umbrella. I ran over to her and I realised she had been struck.”

Alex, who formerly worked at Meltham Golf Club, moved to March, Cambridgeshire, with Sarah in 2004 when he got a job down there.

Sarah was born at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and grew up in Dalton. She attended Dalton Infant and Junior School, Rawthorpe High School and Greenhead College .

She had a waitress job at the Blacksmiths Arms at Kirkheaton and worked in care homes in Lascelles Hall and Almondbury.

Christine added: “Sarah loved dancing and became a very good golfer after meeting Alex. She had a handicap of seven.

“After her dad Stewart died she started doing the Race for Life and has just run a half-marathon in Peterborough.

“She played netball and was a netball coach. I don’t know how she fitted it all in.”

Sarah, who had no children and would have celebrated her 40th birthday in January, often returned to Huddersfield to see family and friends.

Christine said: “She had three special friends and when she came back four or five times a year they would all go out. They were very special friends who were all bridesmaids for eachother.”

Sarah’s funeral will be held at Fenland Crematorium in March on December 21 (2.30pm).

A thanksgiving service will be held at Kirkheaton Parish Church, where Sarah and Alex married, on January 6 (2.30pm).

Christine said Alex wanted people to wear bright colours and everyone was welcome.