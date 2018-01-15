Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The trial of a man accused of murdering gunshot victim Tyron Charles has been put back for four months following further developments in the case.

Denholme man James Sutcliffe, 28, has already denied killing of the 29-year-old Bingley father whose body was found on moorland near Oxenhope in October and today (Mon) he appeared before a crown court judge alongside his own mother and father.

Kevin Sutcliffe, 60, his wife Janet, 61, and their son have subsequently all been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in relation to the inquiry into Mr Charles’ death.

The murder trial had been due to start on March 12, but the developments in the case have meant another date has had to fixed.

The new trial, which could last four weeks, has now been set down to start on July 2.

Sutcliffe and his parents appeared together in the dock along with four security staff and all three were remanded back into custody.

The Honourable Mr Justice Goss confirmed however that he would hear a further bail application on behalf of Sutcliffe’s parents later this week.

The body of Mr Charles was found by police about five weeks after he was reported missing by his family.

An inquest hearing last year was told that he had died from a single gunshot to the head and his body was found on land at Hillhouse Edge Lane on October 11.