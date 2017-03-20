Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court accused of murdering a woman in Dalton.

Mark Minott had previously been charged with attempting to murder 42-year-old Beverley Robinson, but after her death in hospital he was charged with the more serious offence.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier, QC, told him the case had to be transferred quickly to the Crown Court for a bail application to be made if required but Minott’s counsel, Andrew Dallas, said no such application was being made today. (Monday)

Minott, 41 of Greenlea Court, Dalton is also accused of attempting to murder Miss Robinson’s daughter, 25-year-old Naleesha Hudson.

Both women were taken to hospital from Greenlea Court, allegedly with stab wounds in the early hours of February 23.

Minott initially appeared before Bradford Magistrates on two charges of attempted murder and was due for a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on those charges this Friday, March 24 but following the death of Miss Robinson in hospital he was charged with her murder and appeared before magistrates again last week.

The case was adjourned until April 19 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Remanding Minott in custody Judge Collier told him at the next hearing they would set a timetable in the case.