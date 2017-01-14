Scene of the murder investigation in Gomersal

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Read the latest on this story here.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a the death of a man in Gomersal.

Officers were called by to an address in Shirley Terrace shortly after 6.30pm on Friday (January 13).

On arrival, they found a 43-year-old man who had been attacked. The man was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

A 47-year-old woman and 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area around Shirley Terrace around 6.30pm who may have any information to come forward, by calling the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101.

(Photo: Google)

The scene is currently cordoned off while officers conduct their investigation.