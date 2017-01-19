Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was assaulted and later died.

Police were called to Athol Close, off Athol Road in Ovenden shortly after 1.15pm on Wednesday, following reports that a man had been attacked.

Officers attended and found a man with serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The man has not been identified.

Detectives have now launched a murder investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Two men aged 33 and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police investigation is said to be at an ‘early stage’ and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 646 of January 18.

