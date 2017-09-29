Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was found with stab wounds died.

Police were called to Mixenden Road in Halifax just after 5.20pm on Thursday 28 September following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers rushed to the scene and discovered a man in his 30s with serious injuries.

Paramedics treated him at the scene but he could not be saved.

Two men - one aged 23 and another aged 28 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they have launched a murder investigation.

He said: "A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.

"Two men, aged 23 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1321 of 28 September."