The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have launched a murder enquiry after a man who was injured in a violent attack outside McDonald’s died.

Graham Bell, 37, - described by police as a family man from Huddersfield - died after receiving serious head injuries following an assault outside the Kirkgate premises in the town centre at 12.40am on Sunday, October 1.

He had been fighting for life at Leeds General Infirmary since the assault and police had described his condition as “critical”.

But today (Thurs) the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said Mr Bell had now died and made a fresh appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the Kirkgate and John William Street areas around midnight on Saturday into early Sunday and saw the victim or the assault just outside McDonald’s.

Two youths aged 15 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of assault and were bailed pending enquiries.

Det Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have now launched a murder investigation following Mr Bell’s death and I am continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

“We know Mr Bell walked along Kirkgate in the direction of McDonald’s and that he was then assaulted outside the restaurant at about 12.40am, resulting in him receiving serious head injuries.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw Mr Bell in the Kirkgate and John William Street area from around midnight on Saturday and from anyone who was within the area of McDonald’s who may have witnessed the assault.

“Officers will be conducting an information seek outside McDonald’s and in the general area this coming Saturday evening (October 7).

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 0075 of October 1.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

As the Examiner reported earlier this week McDonald’s appears to have become a magnet for violence in the early hours of the weekend when local bars and clubs shut.

In July there were mass fights on consecutive nights which led exasperated police and council officials to look at what can be done to stop it from keep happening.

And only yesterday the Examiner reported a court case involving a shocking assault captured on CCTV cameras outside the John William Street restaurant on Sunday, May 7, when yob Troy Augustine repeatedly stamped on a man.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said: "What a tragedy and what a cruel blow to his family. My thoughts are with them.

"I am also speaking with Kirklees Chief Supt Steve Cotter about these violent assaults."