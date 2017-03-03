Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN alleged to have been murdered by a Huddersfield couple told probation and housing officers of an earlier attempt on his life, a jury was told.

Craig Preston’s body was found dumped alongside the Woodhead Pass with injuries that the the prosecution claim were inflicted by his on-off girlfriend Leonie Mason and her new partner Shiraz Bashir.

The jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told by two separate witnesses that Mr Preston had complained earlier last year of another attempt on his life when Mason tried to stab him in the neck with a syringe of steroids.

That happened after the three had been working at a takeaway in Barnsley, when Bashir offered Mason and Mr Preston a lift to their then address in Wath upon Dearne, near Rotherham.

Probation officer Andrew told the hearing: “He said a lift had been offered with Mr Bashir driving.

“Craig told me he motioned to get in the back but both Mr Bashir and Miss Mason were insistent that he sit in the front.

“He said Miss Mason reached over and tried to stab him.”

Rotherham housing officer Melanie Applegate said Mr Preston told her Mason had tried to stab him in the neck and he had shown her a five centimetre scratch.

She said: “Shiraz abandoned Craig at Elsecar (in Barnsley). He said Leonie had tried to stab him in the neck with a syringe of steroids. They were in the car when that happened.

“He said ‘she tried to kill me’ and they left him stranded in Elsecar.”

In a separate incident, Mr Preston had told Miss Applegate he had seen Bashir bundle Mason into a car at gunpoint.

At that time, Mason had taken his jacket, keys and £40.

Police were called because Mr Preston had been left with no money to pay a taxi driver and Miss Applegate saw him afterwards.

She said: “He became very upset and agitated. He said ‘I have got nothing left, I am going to get a knife and kill myself in front of you’.”

He went on to slash his arms and take medicines before being taken to hospital.

Later she saw Mr Preston and Mason and “they appeared happy and were dressed up ready to go out.”

She added: “That was three days after, it surprised me.”

The jury also heard that while Mr Preston served a short prison sentence prior to those events last year, Mason and Bashir were living in his flat.

Mason and Bashir both deny murder. The case continues.