Young muscular dystrophy campaigner Laura Richter has received a top honour at a glitzy London ceremony.

Laura, who has the muscle wasting disease, was named ‘Trailblazer of the Year’ at Muscular Dystrophy UK’s annual President’s Awards, in London.

The 22-year-old, from Highburton, was presented with the award by charity president and BBC sports presenter Sue Barker.

Laura, who in summer graduated with a first-class fashion degree from Huddersfield University, also received praise from Disability Minister Penny Mordaunt.

Diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral (FSH) muscular dystrophy, aged five, Laura has spoken out against the under-representation of disabled people in the fashion industry.

She has also talked about the logistical difficulties and prejudice faced by disabled people while out shopping.

Laura was presented with Muscular Dystrophy UK’s new award at the Park Plaza Victoria in West London last month.

She said: “It was a great honour to receive this award from Sue Barker in London. As a wheelchair user I’m keen to make life as accessible and fulfilling for people like me as possible.

“I’ve had an amazing year with graduating from university and showcasing my diverse final collection at my graduate fashion show. So it was amazing to receive this award, and a real surprise. It’s made me feel even more determined.”

Sue Barker said: “A fashion graduate, with a first-class honours degree, Laura has rigorously campaigned across issues facing young disabled people in Britain. She has taken on high-street shops and restaurants while speaking to the media with style and confidence.

“Laura has been an invaluable Trailblazer Ambassador. Her brilliant campaigning has been to the absolute benefit of disabled people in her Yorkshire community, and disabled people across Britain.”

And Ms Mordaunt said: “Laura’s talent and drive is taking inclusive design and fashion to the next level. I’m full of admiration for her and all of the other amazing Trailblazers I met.

“It’s great to see her being recognised for her important work, which will be an inspiration to young people all over the country.”

Muscular Dystrophy UK brings together more than 60 rare, progressive muscle-wasting conditions, which affect around 70,000 people in the UK.

The conditions cause muscles to weaken and waste over time, leading to increasingly severe disability.

The charity aims to help those affected live as independently as possible, and to find a cure for the condition. FSH affects, in particular, the muscles of the face, shoulders and limbs.