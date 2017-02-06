Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Museum chiefs at Eureka! say school visits are the secret weapon to maintaining visitor figures.

The UK’s national children's museum in Halifax is bucking the nationwide downward trend, revealed by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport to have declined by two million.

In its 25th anniversary year Eureka! can lay claim to 289,000 visitors a year. Part of this is accounted for by a 6% increase in school visits in 2016 – about 12% of overall visitors.

Chief Executive Leigh-Anne Stradeski says the ongoing evolution of content to provide rich learning experiences for children is part of the site’s continuing appeal.

She said: "We've also had to think creatively about pricing, and since introducing our annual pass system in 2010, whereby families can return as many times as they'd like for 12 months, we've seen our visitor numbers increase by 14%."

She added: "Museums have to challenge themselves to stay relevant and that’s why we’re investing in Eureka! in 2017 with a brand new flexible gallery space.

"This will initially host an international digital arts touring exhibition, a first for us, showing that 25 years since opening we are still as relevant to our audience as ever."