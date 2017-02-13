Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE Huddersfield Phil attempted to conjure up some animal magic at this family-friendly concert aimed at sparking interest among youngsters in listening to orchestral music and then doing it for themselves by taking up an instrument.

Hence the fact that the afternoon event at Huddersfield Town Hall was compered by Thom Meredith, a noted musical educationalist (currently principal of Musica Kirklees) who struck all the right notes with his introductions, audience involvement and narration.

The theme of a concert that was titled Classical Creatures meant that Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf was an inevitable component of the programme. It is certainly an excellent introduction to the sections and sonorities of the orchestra and full of tunes that stay with you for life.

A more unusual and rather inspired choice was the Eric Coates piece The Three Bears, in which the composer made very ingenious use of a musical phrase derived from the “Who’s Been Sitting in My Chair?” motif. It was good to hear this relative rarity, in which the orchestra, conducted by Robert Guy and led by Emily Sharratt, acquitted themselves well.

Musicians will often declare that light music – of which Coates was a master – can be devilishly difficult to play and the concert as a whole had plenty of challenges to which the Phil rose well, apart from some moments of suspect internal tuning among the strings.

There was some excellent solo and sectional work, such as the violins in the buzzing opening and the “big tune” in Vaughan Williams’s The Wasps; clarinettist Sara Hall in Gershwin’s jaunty Walking the Dog; the trombones in Rossini’s Thieving Magpie overture; and the brass as whole in the most stirring passage from John Williams’s Jurassic Park score.

Film music by Williams seems to be mandatory at family concerts of this sort. We also had the themes from Jaws and Superman at this event.

It is never easy to decide if these pieces would earn their place as pure music, without their association with Spielberg blockbusters. But it is music of high calibre and its connection to popular culture and full use of the orchestral palate make it an ideal bridge to encourage younger people to cross into classical music territory.