Huddersfield streets have been given a clean start for the year by volunteers.

While many were in bed recovering from New Year’s Eve, around 30 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association (AMA) headed in to town to do a litter pick.

Volunteers, young and old, donned hi-vis vests, filling bags with rubbish from the night before.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Fatihul Haq, President of the AMA Huddersfield South said: “Our members have enjoyed living in Huddersfield for decades and so any opportunity to help our community is a much welcomed one.

”Cleaning the streets of Huddersfield also presents us with an opportunity to contribute back into the community and teach everyone that cleanliness in Islam is an important part of a Muslim’s faith.”

The equipment for the street cleaning session was provided by Kirklees Council.