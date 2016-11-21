Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new group called the Friends of Dewsbury Park Mansion has been launched as the first step to take over the former Museum building in Crow Nest Park.

The iconic building closed to visitors on Sunday, November 6, and the building is now being emptied.

Friends spokeswoman Jax Lovelock said this was a big step forward for the group which has the support of local groups, individuals and Dewsbury councillors.

In addition Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff has pledged her whole-hearted support while Kirklees Council has designated an officer to work with the group.

Jax said: “I don’t underestimate the difficulties ahead but I feel as though we are now on our way and we can now start the serious work – all the research we need to do into finance, a business plan, the building, repairs and so on.”

“A basic requirement is that the project finds a way to generate enough income to run and maintain the building and lay on activities for the community. We’ll also need to find a substantial grant to repair and redevelop the interior.”

The next meeting of the Friends of Dewsbury Park Mansion will be held at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday, November 22.)

The main aim will be to elect people to the Committee.

Contact jax.lovelock@dewsburymansion.uk