Almost 50 years after her father helped build Emley Moor mast Beverley Proctor will abseil down it in an emotional tribute to him.

Beverley, 37, wasn’t even born when her father Paul Rosso worked on high level construction of the huge tower in 1970 and 1971.

She recalls stories from her childhood including one incident where her dad fell from the tower – thankfully landing in a safety net and only injuring a leg.

“The stories he told are the stuff of legend. He was 1,000ft up with nothing but a few ropes and flimsy nets to prevent you from falling.”

Mr Rosso was among the workers tasked with building the present concrete tower which replaced a cylindrical steel mast which unexpectedly collapsed on March 19, 1969 due to a combination of string winds and the weight of ice at the top of the mast and on guy wires.

Miraculously no-one was hurt despite falling cables cutting through a church and transmitter site buildings.

Next month Beverley will be one of a handful of charity volunteers who will gather inside the Grade II listed mast for a 180ft abseil.

She is expecting it to be an emotional moment, coming 10 years after the death of her dad, from Denby Dale, from cancer.

“I’m on such a high after being given this opportunity. I’m going to take up a photo which shows my dad in the safety nets at the mast.

“It will be emotional and will bring back memories of dad.”

Beverley, of Middlestown, will be supported by husband Ryan and children Jack, two, and Isabelle, seven.

She says that villagers are also getting behind fund-raising for Global’s Make Some Noise which helps small projects for youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

The abseiling challenge on October 4 has been set up by Capital FM and Arqiva which owns the mast.

* To sponsor Beverley go to https://emleymoorabseil.everydayhero.com/uk/emely-moor-mast-abseil-challenge-beverley-proctor