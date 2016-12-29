Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our story about John’s Books had readers recalling often hilarious encounters, pranks and misunderstandings relating to the Manchester Road sex shop.

Earlier this week we reported in our #AskExaminer feature that the current owner Michael Bray, 69, was considering closing the Milnsbridge shop next year because business wasn’t good due to the rise of the internet.

The shop, which sells adult DVDs, magazines and other merchandise, has been open since the 1970s and has become something of a Huddersfield institution.

On Facebook, readers said they had mistaken the place for an ordinary book shop.

Mark France said: “When I was small this used to be a hardware shop and I once went with my dad for a vac belt. After it had changed into a book shop I was coming home on the bus with my mum and loudly pronounced 'my daddy goes there.'

“I was told to shut up, to which I replied 'he does and I go with him!'. Mum says it was the only time she ever pretended I wasn’t her child. For 35 years whenever we pass John’s Books we always proclaim 'my daddy goes there'."

Jenna Gale said: “My dad took me in thinking it was a book shop when I was about nine ... we were kicked out sharpish.”

Matt Holbrook added: “There’s always that little window open when I go past. Must get hot in there!”

Mark Donnelly said: “I actually knew about this shop without having set foot in it. Can’t remember how I found out, but must have been from someone who’d been in!”

To which Angela Beaumont replied: “That’s what they all say.”

Vanessa Mallalieu said: “A lot of people know about the shop and have never been in it. I thought it had shut down years ago.”

Jason Noble said: “One of my friends bought a magazine from there once.”

Gavin Pearson recalled pranking a colleague by sending him to the shop to pick up a "motivational business book".

The colleague recalled: "I was a confused 19 year old!"

Simon1987 said it was a “bit harsh” to make fun of those who shopped at John’s Books.

He added: “If people want fun let them, they are doing you no harm. Look how popular Ann Summers or Love Honey are. Are you saying all their millions of customers are pervs too? Or is it they are just more adventurous?”

Til added: “When I lived in the Colne Valley my mum helped out there when it was a ladies hairdressers owned by a family friend.”

Tony Whittaker said: “How splendid – the long mac brigade lives on! We need to retain our corner shops (even if it’s not on a corner).”