Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fox’s Biscuits could be about to be gobbled up after its owner revealed it had received an offer for the Batley-based company.

Food mogul Ranjit Boparan’s holding company, Boparan Holdings, said that it has received a preliminary approach for Fox’s Biscuits, which trades as Northern Foods Grocery Group.

It said any formal offer would value the biscuit brand “in the region of £350m” – but added there is “no certainty” that a transaction will proceed. The name of the bidder was not disclosed.

Mr Boparan’s 2 Sisters group acquired Northern Foods for £342m in 2011. Last year, he snapped up turkey meat producer Bernard Matthews while his restaurant arm, which owns Harry Ramsden’s, bought Ed’s Easy Diner. Boparan Restaurant Holdings also bought Giraffe from Tesco for an undisclosed amount in June.