It’s a bus stop that may never be used.

Eyebrows were raised when contractors marked out a new stop on Bradley Road, Huddersfield, last month as there are absolutely no buses routes using the road.

Despite being a major road linking Bradley with Fixby, the only buses seen on the road are school services which park at the nearby All Saints Catholic College.

The new stop was painted next to traffic lights at the junction with Dyson Wood Way during recent road re-surfacing works by Kirklees Council.

The Examiner has asked both Kirklees Council and bus operator West Yorkshire Metro why the new stop has been created but neither has responded to requests for information.

So the mystery of the bus stop remains unsolved.