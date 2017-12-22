Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The deaths of two people found at a flat in Rastrick are not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

The man and woman were found dead at the address on Smiths Crescent on Monday evening after a member of the public called emergency services concerned for their safety.

The woman, aged 38, has been named locally as Michelle Harrison. The man has not been identified but is believed to be her partner.

The woman had been living at the flat for around a year, according to her neighbours.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Post mortem examinations have now taken place and the deaths are not suspicious.

“A file has been prepared for the coroner.”

Enquiries have been underway throughout the week to trace the families of the deceased.