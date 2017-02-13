Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mystery of the demolished pelican crossing may have been solved.

The Examiner reported how police were investigating how a traffic light column and metal railings came to be flattened in Berry Brow.

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team were called to a crossroads in Woodhead Road, opposite the Laxmi Indian restaurant.

There was no indication of what had happened when police arrived.

Now a witness has contacted the Examiner to say the drama happened at 2.10pm on Saturday and involved a giant yellow dumper truck.

The man told how the truck came down Waingate and turned left into Woodhead Road towards Honley.

He said the truck took the bend too fast and ploughed through the pelican and barriers.

The man said the driver stopped briefly to look at the damage – and drove off. He took the registration number down and said he intended to call police.