Mystery surrounds the departure of a head teacher after just two years in the job.

Craig Jansen has stepped down as executive head at Holmfirth High School amid claims of financial pressures.

A letter to parents said Mr Jansen had agreed to go after an independent review of finances and management at the school.

Education experts from North Yorkshire County Council said the school could no longer afford an executive head and an associate head.

Parents, however, were sceptical at the school’s explanation and speculate that there may be more to it than that.

Parents have told the Examiner that Mr Jansen’s management style didn’t go down well at times.

The Examiner reported a parents’ protest back in 2016 when Mr Jansen introduced changes to the school uniform which left parents facing extra expense.

It is understood there had been a number of issues at the school over the last few months, according to parents.

One claimed Mr Jansen wanted to turn the school into an academy with hopes of running an academy chain overseeing the high school and local primaries.

A parent also claimed there had been serious issues with staff sickness, and claimed increased workloads brought in by Mr Jansen could have contributed to this.

The parent said: “There were issues with increased workloads and this resulted in staff sickness and supply teachers being brought in.

“The problems were the worst in English and maths where the workloads were the heaviest and this meant more supply teachers were needed ultimately impacting on the education of the children.”

On Facebook Examiner readers had questions about finances too.

Jean Cook said: “It would appear that Mr Jansen is certainly right that the school could not afford him!

“The question is how much has his package to leave cost the community? Holmfirth High School has been a great school, with superb staff and pupils for years.

“I wish the whole school a very happy and successful 2018. Get on with the job you know best – being successful.”

Christopher Donaldson asked simply: “His wage?”