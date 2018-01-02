Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A notice to demolish a landmark clock tower has been issued - after councillors pledged to save it.

Kirklees Council has submitted an official demolition notice for the iconic clock tower at Mount Pleasant School.

It comes after a community-led battle to save the clock tower appeared to have won.

But the demolition notice left many confused - as councillors voted on plans which included the clock tower being saved.

In the official demolition notice Kirklees Council says: “The property no longer provides suitable accommodation for education use and is surplus to the needs of the school.”

It says there will be a “top-down demolition and clearance of site” and adds that the area to be razed is the “disused square-shaped stone clad clock tower with a lead spire roof, part of a former school building which has been replaced as part of a site redevelopment to provide a new primary school.”

The clock tower was in line for demolition when a community-led campaign to save it was launched.

It was discussed at Cabinet in March 2016.

Papers for the meeting say members agreed that “once the new build school is completed ... the remaining accommodation to be demolished (with the exception of the clock tower, the future of which will be considered separately by the council later in 2016) ...”

The Examiner has looked through council papers but cannot find reference to it.

In July 2016 we reported that Clr David Sheard confirmed the council had lifted the threat. And when councillors approved planning for the new school, planning papers say: “The proposed development includes the retention of the clock tower in order to provide an opportunity to secure its sustainable future and ensure its upkeep.”

It was passed by councillors agreeing to retain the clock tower.

Fastforward to December 27, 2017 and Kirklees Council has submitted a notice of demolition for the clock tower, which is not listed.

Chris Marsden, chair of Huddersfield Civic Society, said: “At the time of the application for the school I am confident it was said the clock tower was to be retained pending a Cabinet decision.

“I am not aware of a Cabinet decision having been made to demolish the clock tower. If no decision has been taken by Cabinet or councillors then I am perplexed by this notice.

“If the correct protocol has been followed then I am sorry that the community is losing this identity and this landmark that they were so proud of.

“It has been loved by the people, it has been a part of their daily lives and the skyline of Lockwood.

“This notice does not say what will happen to the salvageable elements of the clock tower, the gargoyles and other items that could be re-used. The notice also does not say that is to become of the wider parcel block the tower is part of, which is peculiar.”

No-one was available from Kirklees Council to explain the apparent U-turn.