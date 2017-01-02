Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mystery of the lost locket in Huddersfield has been solved already.

Within an hour of publishing images of pictures in the locket discovered in Huddersfield town centre it was spotted by the couple’s daughter.

And Carol Brown had not even realised she had lost the locket which was so precious to her.

Town fan Walter Duroe found the locket on Southgate near the Crown House building as he was walking to Town’s New Year’s Eve game against Blackburn Rovers.

He said: “As soon as I opened it up I saw two photographs and a lock of hair I knew immediately this must be so special for someone so I want to get to back to them.”

Carol, of Shelley, said: “I was looking at the Examiner website on my iPad and saw the story about the locket and then suddenly realised the photos were of my parents. I couldn’t believe what I was looking at so I went upstairs to find the locket but it wasn’t there.”

Carol had been to an appointment at Crown House on Friday and remembers searching in her bag outside which is when the locket must have tumbled out.

It features photos of her mum Joyce Hobson who died in 1996 aged 72 and dad George who died in 2000 aged 78. He had worked at Holset Engineering for many years. The hair in the locket belonged to Joyce.

The locket had been a gift from Carol to her grandma Sarah Robinson and it came back into her possession when Sarah died in 1989.

Carol is married to Andrew and they have one son, Dale.

Walter, 61, was brought up in Brackenhall and later lived with wife Gill in Brockholes.

The couple moved to Northampton around 10 years ago.