A resident has told how she woke to find ‘a swarm of armed police’ on her street in Birchencliffe.

The drama unfolded at Ainley Road, Birchencliffe in the early hours of Saturday morning but police are still yet to confirm what is was all about.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said: “It was about 3am and they woke up the whole neighbourhood with a tannoy shouting ‘Armed police, come out with your hands up!’

“It was like something out of a Hollywood film. This is Huddersfield, not the Bronx.

“My other neighbour went out and was told to go back inside.

“We all want to know what’s gone on. This is a quiet family area.”

Police were still on the street on Saturday.

The resident added: “Nobody has had the decency to reassure neighbours. It was a very frightening experience. They took spades to the back garden and came away with bags and foil tunnels.

“We don’t know if it’s drugs or what. Our kids play on these streets, we need to know who we are living near. Should we be worried?”

West Yorkshire police declined to disclose details of the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Three people have been arrested and have since been released with no charge.”