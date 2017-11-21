Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mystery surrounds a police investigation into an attack on a busy residential street close to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

West Yorkshire Police received a report of an assault on Tuesday morning on Acre Street at Lindley but haven’t released any further details.

Police officers taped off a short stretch of pavement outside Lindley Grange Care Home shortly after the force received a report of an assault at 10.47am.

The cordon contained several parked cars including a Ford Focus Zetec which appeared to be spattered with blood. It is believed that the incident did not involve the care home.

A policewoman wiped away the blood as another officer took down the police tape shortly after 1.30pm.

Residents said they were shocked by the reports of an assault as Lindley is normally quiet.

One woman resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s a bit shocking really, especially for it to happen at that time on a morning. It’s normally quiet around here.”

Another local said: “I have lived here 20-odd years and it’s normally pretty quiet. But in this day and age these kind of incidents are happening all over.”

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report at 10.47am of an assault in Acre Street, Lindley. Enquiries are ongoing.”