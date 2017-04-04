Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police sealed off part of a major road in Edgerton last night.

Scenes-of-crimes officers combed at least one address in Thornhill Road and a number of police vehicles were sent to the area.

But despite all the activity it was unclear why around 350 yards of the road which connects Halifax Road and Westbourne Road was taped off.

(Photo: Huddersfield)

Residents told how police activity began at around 7pm and officers remained at the scene until late into the night.

(Photo: Huddersfield)

One eyewitness, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I saw police officers conducting a torch-lit search of a garden on the corner of Thornhill Road and Occupation Road around 9.30pm while another appeared to keep guard on a house on the other side of Thornhill Road.”

