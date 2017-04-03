Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More of us are using contactless cards to pay for our shopping – but how safe are they?

Can walking too close to a card reader mean we pay for someone else’s shopping?

West Yorkshire Police have given us some advice to debunk the myths...

What are contactless cards?

Instead of having to enter a PIN, card users can just hold their card up to a shop’s card reader. One in five card payments are now contactless, totalling more than £2.3bn every month.

The myths:

1) A fraudster can steal my details from my contactless card:

You have to be extremely close to someone for their gadget to be able to read your card. Even then, they would only get the card number and expiry date. There’s no way anyone can access to the important details such as the security code on the back of the card, your name and address, or bank account details.

2) A fraudster could take money from my card just by bumping into me in the street or on public transport:

It’s not possible to simply ‘steal’ cash from a contactless card as money has to go through the card system.

A contactless card has to be a few centimetres away from the card reader and not near any metal objects, like keys and mobile phones, or indeed any other contactless card.

The fraudster would also need to know where your card is. So waving a card reader about in the street or on a train couldn’t take a payment from passers-by and there’s never been any verified report of this ever happening in the UK.

3) If I lose my card all of my money can be taken through contactless transactions:

Every card has an in-built security check which means from time-to-time you have to enter your PIN to verify that you are the genuine cardholder. You can also only spend a maximum of £30 in any single contactless transaction.

4) I could accidentally pay for someone else’s shopping by walking past them at the till:

Contactless cards only work when they are just a few centimetres from the card machine, so there’s no chance you could end up paying for someone else’s shopping.

5) If I’ve got two contactless cards in my purse or wallet, I might pay for my shopping twice:

Card machines can only ever do a transaction with one card at a time.

West Yorkshire Police recommend taking the card you want to pay with out of your purse or wallet instead of holding a purse/wallet to the card reader.